Russian speed skaters secure 2022 Winter Olympic quotas in team race competitions

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian speed skaters secured 2022 Winter Olympic licenses for their participation in the men's and women’s team competitions following Round 4 of the 2021/2022 ISU (the International Skating Union) World Cup Speed Skating in Canada, the press office of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU) reported on Monday.

The 4th stage of the 2021/2022 ISU World Cup Speed Skating series was hosted by Canada’s Calgary from December 10-12. The trio of Russian speed skaters, consisting of Ruslan Zakharov, Daniil Aldoshkin and Danila Semerikov, finished 4th in the men’s team race with a time of 3 minutes and 39.548 seconds.

Russia’s trio of the Yelizaveta Golubeva, Natalia Voronina and Yevgeniya Lalenkova also finished fourth in the women’s team event with a time of 2 minutes and 58.790 seconds.

The results achieved at the 2021/2022 ISU World Cup Speed Skating series in Calgary guaranteed the Russian male and female speed skaters their participation in the team race competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

In all, the Russian national speed skaters won seven medals (three gold and four bronze) at the 2021/2022 ISU World Cup Speed Skating stage in Canada over the past weekend.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.