European Weightlifting Federation names Russia’s Tyo winner of 2021 Championship

TASHKENT, December 13. /TASS/. The European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) has officially recognized Russia’s Olga Tyo the 2021 European Champion, Alexander Kishkin, the secretary general of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), told TASS on Monday.

The 2021 European Weightlifting Championship was hosted by Moscow in April and Tyo won the silver in women’s under-59-kilogram weight category. The gold went to Azerbaijan’s Boyanka Kostova, who edged out the Russian athlete’s result by one kilogram.

However, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced in late September that the Azerbaijani weightlifter was suspended until 2029 for breaching anti-doping regulations and all her results, including those at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championship were annulled. According to the federation’s regulations, the vacated gold medal must go to the athlete, who finished 2nd in the competition.

"All procedural investigations have been closed, the European Weightlifting Federation has officially announced that Olga [Tyo] is the winner of the 2021 European Weightlifting Championship and introduced the changes to the protocols [of the competition]," Kishkin specified.

"We are now waiting for Boyanka Kostova to return the gold medal to the international federation, who should later hand it over to us," he continued. "Olga will be awarded the gold medal at a solemn ceremony as well as [Russia’s] Alexandra Kozlova, who finished in the 4th place in April and is now entitled to the bronze," Kishkin noted.

"I have recently spoken with the secretary general of the European federation and he assured me that the gold would certainly be returned to Olga," the RWF secretary general added.