MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian biathletes Valeriia Vasnetcova, Svetlana Mironova, Uliana Nigmatullina and Kristina Reztsova came in second in the Hochfilzen women 4x6 km relay competition at the IBU World Cup Biathlon on Saturday.

Sweden won the relay with 1:13:52.5, even after hitting a penalty loop and using eight extra cartridges. Russians were 29.1 seconds behind and used ten extra cartridges. The French team came in third (+59.2 and 14 extra cartridges).