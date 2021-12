MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian snowboard athlete Sofiya Nadyrshina has won the gold in the women's parallel giant slalom event at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup competition in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region.

Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister took the silver and Carolin Langenhorst came in third.

Meanwhile, Russian athlete Andrei Sobolev took the bronze in the men’s parallel giant slalom event.