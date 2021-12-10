Spartak Moscow defeats Poland’s Legia, advances to 1/8 of Europa League

WARSAW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow defeated Poland’s Legia Warsaw 1:0 during the final round of the UEFA Europa League’s group stage and advanced to the championship’s playoff.

The only goal in the game was scored by Zelimkhan Bakaev on the 17th minute. On the eighth minute of the added time, Spartak goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov saved a penalty by Legia’s Tomas Pekhart.

In another Group C match on Thursday, Italy’s Napoli defeated England’s Lester 3:2.

The victory over Legia brought Spartak to the top of Group C with ten points. The Russian club advanced to the 1/8 final of the Europa League. Napoli is second with 10 points, followed by Lester (eight points) and Legia (six points).

The UEFA Europa League playoff draw will take place on February 25, 2022. The first game will be played on March 10.