Lokomotiv Moscow loses to France’s Marseille, drops out of European cups

MOSCOW, December 10. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 0:1 to France’s Marceille in the final game of the Europa League’s group stage and dropped out of European football competitions.

The only goal in the game was scored by Arkadiusz Milik of Marseille on the 35th minute.

In another Group E match, Italy’s Lazio had a goalless draw with Turkey’s Galatasaray. With all group stage games played, Galatasaray leads in the group with 12 points, followed by Lazio (9 points), Marseille (7 points) and Lokomotiv (2 points).