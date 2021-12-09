Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium named as venue for Russia-Poland World Cup selection game

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s football team will play against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European playoff semi-finals at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the press service of the Russian Football Union said.

The game will take place on March 24, beginning at 20:00 Moscow time.

The winner in this game will take on the winner of another semifinal, featuring Sweden and Czech Republic. If Russia manages to defeat Poland and advance to the selection’s final, the game will also be played at Luzhniki.