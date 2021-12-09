IOC approves ROC ice hockey team’s uniform designs for Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the outfit that the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) ice hockey team will wear at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, an IOC spokesperson told TASS.

The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to take place on February 4-20, 2022. The ROC ice hockey team is in group B, which also includes Denmark, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Russian ice hockey players are the reigning Olympic champions.

"The ROC uniform designs for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are in line with the established and published implementation guidelines. The guidelines provide the framework for the implementation by the international federations at World Championships and at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the spokesperson said, adding: "The uniforms have been approved on this basis."

Russian athletes won’t be able to compete under the national flag due to the two-year sanctions that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed in December 2020 and will participate in the Beijing Games as Team ROC.