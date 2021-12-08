Russia’s Nepomniachtchi, Norway's Carlsen draw world chess championship game 10

DUBAI /UAE/, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi playing with black pieces drew the 10th game of the world chess championship with Norway’s Magnus Carlsen. The tournament is taking place in Dubai.

After 10 games, Nepomniachtchi is down three points with the score standing at 3.5 to 6.5. The 11th game will take place on December 10.

The tournament in Dubai consists of 14 games with classic time control: 120 minutes per 40 moves, then 60 minutes per 20 moves and 15 minutes until the end of the match adding 30 seconds to each move beginning with the 61st one.

In case of a draw after 14 games, a tiebreaker is scheduled where the participants play four games with shortened time control, then a lightning round, if necessary, and the so-called "Armageddon" - a mini-game where to compensate for giving Black draw odds, White has more time on the clock.