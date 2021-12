ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. Tickets to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in St. Petersburg are expected to become available in March, the Champions League Local Organization Committee (LOC) head Alexei Sorokin told journalists.

"We expect that the tickets will become available in March," Sorokin said. "We will know the details a bit later."

The Champions League final will take place on May 27, 2022.