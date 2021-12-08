Sports must not be exploited to 'settle political scores', says Russian minister

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Athletic events cannot be used to settle political scores, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Wednesday.

On December 6, Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the Biden administration is not going to send any US officials to China. However, this move won’t include athletes. In response, Beijing specified that US officials were not invited, while blasting Washington’s move as political manipulation that violates the principle of political neutrality regarding athletics and sports established by the Olympic Charter.

"I’m sure that the US [diplomatic] boycott will not lead to a real one. In addition, an actual boycott of the Olympics would result in disqualification," the minister noted. What’s more, he stressed that it was "necessary <…> not to exploit sports for settling political scores."

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will run in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022.