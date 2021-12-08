US to ‘pay a price’ for boycotting Beijing Olympics, Chinese diplomat vows

BEIJING, December 8. /TASS/. The United States will pay for its decision to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have already said that the US will pay a price for its erroneous moves. Let’s wait and see what happens next," he pointed out in response to a question as to what retaliatory measures China had in store. Wang Wenbin declined to answer when asked if China intended to take similar steps in relation to Australia’s boycott of the Olympics.

On December 6, Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, saying that no US officials would attend the Games. The Biden administration later informed its allies and partners overseas of the move, leaving them the right to decide for themselves on attending the Beijing Olympics. Demands for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway, and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe over China’s alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

In response, China slammed the US decision as a political ploy that ran counter to the Olympic Charter and vowed to take retaliatory measures. Australia and Japan joined the US diplomatic boycott of the Games. New Zealand, in turn, said that its officials would not travel to Beijing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20.