Team ROC membership confirmation planned for January 20

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) plans to confirm the Team ROC membership for the Beijing Winter Olympics on January 20, ROC Deputy Director General Rodion Plitukhin said during a press conference.

"As of today, Russian curling, ski racing, figure skating and ice hockey teams have passed the Olympic qualification," Plitukhin said. "A total of 92 people: 48 representing ice hockey, 18 - figure skating, 16 - ski racing and 10 represent curling. The qualification will end on January 16. The confirmation of our team’s membership is planned for January 20."

The Winter Olympics will take place between February 4 and 20 in Beijing.