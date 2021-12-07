China’s hockey team to participate in Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council has made a decision to let the Chinese men’s ice hockey team participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the IIHF press service reported.

The Olympic status of the team was up in the air recently due to questions raised about the team's eligibility and competitiveness.

"The Council confirmed that it will uphold the decision by the 2018 IIHF Congress to grant the Chinese men’s national team a host qualification position in the 2022 Olympic Games," the statement said.

The Olympic Games will be held in Beijing February 4-20, 2022. The hockey tournament will begin on February 9. China’s team will face teams from Germany, Canada and the US in Group A.