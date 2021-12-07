Russian lawmaker decries US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, on Tuesday said the US politicized sports by its diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.

"Sports isn’t about politics," Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with TASS. "The Americans constantly try to mix sports and politics in the same pot."

"It’s an American national entertainment," he went on to say. "They earlier boycotted the Moscow Olympics, now they are trying to boycott the Beijing Olympics."

He said the move won’t affect the outcome of the tournaments and expressed regret the International Olympic Committee didn’t oppose the US decision.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the US will hold a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. She said the US allies and partners abroad will make their own decisions about participating in the Games. The reason for the calls to boycott the sporting event — which were made earlier by the US, Canada, Norway, and almost 200 rights groups in various countries - were purported repressions in China’s Xinjiang region.

The 24th Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022. The IOC chose Beijing as a venue at a meeting in 2015.