Cultural counselor urges Beijing, Moscow to team up against attacks at Olympic Games

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing should team up to protect the Olympic spirit and counter attempts by certain countries to create obstacles to the Olympic Games, Gong Jiajia, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Russia and Director of the China Cultural Center in Moscow, told a video news conference on Tuesday focused on the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Certain forces don’t want to see Russia and China develop together, doing their best to mar the image of both countries, the diplomat noted. Russia also faced many obstacles and a wave of negativity when it held the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. "Of course, in these conditions we must jointly protect the Olympic spirit, demonstrate a common stance and the resoluteness of our countries to act against this policy," Gong Jiajia stressed.

According to her, Beijing hopes that the anticipated meeting of the Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, at the opening of the Beijing Olympic Games will be "a meeting of friends." "It will play an important role for the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between our countries," the diplomat said, adding that this "meeting will bring a lot of good news" for the two peoples.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the US decided to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics in China. At the same time, she clarified that this did not apply to US athletes who are free to take part in the Games.

Calls for boycotting the Olympics in Beijing were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe. The reason behind the calls for the boycott is China’s alleged mass repressions of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.