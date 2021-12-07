Top Russian sports official praises China’s preparedness for Olympic Games

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The level of China’s readiness for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is rather high, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Deputy Director General Rodion Plitukhin said at a press conference.

"The ROC has been receiving a lot of requests to evaluate the readiness of the Olympic facilities in the Olympic Village. The level of China’s readiness is rather high, there is no reason to criticize the level of the facilities’ readiness. This is why it’s safe to say that the Games will be organized at a high level," Plitukhin pointed out.

The Beijing Olympic Games will run from February 4 to 20.