Russian hockey players in Channel One Cup to be considered for Olympics — former coach

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey players that will take part in the Channel One Cup have good chances to go to the 2022 Games in Beijing, said Vyacheslav Bykov, former head coach of the Russian team.

The chances will be even higher if players of the National Hockey League aren’t joining the Olympics tournaments, he said.

Russia on Monday announced the team for the domestic stage of the Euro Hockey Tour, which will take place in Moscow on December 15-19. The team brought together some of the strongest players and will probably be considered as the Olympics team, Bykov said.