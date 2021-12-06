US plans for diplomatic boycott of Olympics seen as way to help Biden’s approval ratings

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The US is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing as an attempt to improve President Joe Biden’s approval ratings, foreign policy expert Andrey Bystritsky said in an interview.

"There’s a lot of fuss and the desire to rally the domestic electorate in what Americans have been doing lately," Bystritsky, board chairman at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, a group of foreign policy experts, told TASS. "These statements are a show at flexing their muscles."

He said the Wall Street Journal recently criticized Biden as too hesitant and lacking resolve.

US athletes wouldn’t be thrilled about the move but Biden’s supporters will welcome a boycott, he said. Some of Washington’s close allies in Europe would back the US while others wouldn’t want to risk relations with China, Bystritsky said. "I don’t doubt that Poland would join the boycott, but I’m not very sure the Europeans will follow the US in lockstep," he noted.

A boycott would hurt US economic ties with China and would be inconsiderate given Beijing’s restraint, the expert said.

CNN on December 5 reported, citing several sources, that the Biden administration is expected to announce this week a diplomatic boycott of the Games in the Chinese capital. The US president has evaded questions on the issue so far. The White House and the State Department haven’t yet responded to requests by TASS to comment on the report.

The 24th Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.