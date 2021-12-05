Russian Haas F1 racer Mazepin gets into accident during F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian FIA Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin, who was racing for Haas F1 Team, got into an accident during the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The race was stopped on lap 16. Mazepin collided with Williams' George Russell, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spun and was hit by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. None were seriously hurt.

Mazepin’s team mate Mick Schumacher crashed into a barrier on lap 15.

After 16 laps, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is leading the race. He is followed by Alpine-Renault’s Esteban Ocon and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.