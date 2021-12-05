Russia’s tennis team grabs Davis Cup trophy for third time in history

TASS, December 5. Russia’s tennis team has grabbed the Davis Cup trophy for the third time in history after Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the second game of the final match.

The game, played in Madrid on Sunday, ended with Medvedev’s win 7-6 (9-7), 6-2. Earlier in the day, another Russian player, Andrei Rublev defeated Croatia’s Borna Gojo in the first final match.

This is the third Davis Cup trophy won by Russia. The previous two were won in 2002 and in 2006. Russian tennis players reached the Davis Cup finals in 1994, 1995, and 2007.

In 2021, Russia’s team included Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Yevgeny Donskoi, and Roman Safiullin. Due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian tennis players were deprived of their right to compete at the tournament under their national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament was held in Spain, Italy and Austria from November 25 through December 5.

The Davis Cup has been held since 1900.