WADA satisfied with recruitment, selection of RUSADA Director General

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) thinks the appointment of Veronika Loginova as Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was legitimate, according to the organization’s statement made available to TASS.

The appointment of the new director general was announced on Saturday.

"As per the conditions of the process established by the Supervisory Board, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appointed an observer to sit on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Director General Selection Committee," the statement said.

"The WADA observer was afforded access to all documentation and meetings held by the committee. Based on the observer’s report, WADA is satisfied that the selection and recruitment of the RUSADA Director General followed the agreed upon process. All available evidence suggests that it was carried out independently and in accordance with the principles of objectivity and due diligence," the organization noted.

The elected RUSADA Director General will represent the agency as chief executive officer in Russia and abroad, cooperating with authorities, business, non-profit organizations and athletes. The lack of connection with professional sports is one of the requirements to candidates for this post to avoid a conflict of interests.

The Russian anti-doping agency received the reinstatement plan from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this June. It is due to be implemented by December 16, 2022.

Previously, Mikhail Bukhanov assumed the post of Russia’s governing body of anti-doping regulations in August 2020, taking this seat from previous RUSADA chief Yury Ganus.