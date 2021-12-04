Russian tennis team advances to Davis Cup final, for first time since 2007

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4 in a semifinal of the Davis Cup played in Madrid on Saturday to cruise his national team to the finals.

Earlier in the day, Andrey Rublev brushed aside Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0 in the first semifinal. Russia will clash with Croatia in the final on Sunday, December 5.

Russian tennis players made it to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2007, when they lost to the US (1-4).

Medvedev, Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy and Roman Safiullin are on the roster of the Russian national team. Due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian tennis players were deprived of their right to compete at the tournament under their national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

The Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament is held in Spain, Italy and Austria between November 25 and December 5.

The Davis Cup has been held since 1900. The Russian national team won the prestigious competition twice - in 2002 and 2006. Spain is currently the reigning world champion.