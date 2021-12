DUBAI /UAE/, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi lost to reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in game six of the battle for the world chess crown in Dubai.

With six games already played, Carlsen leads 3.5:2.5. The previous five games ended in a draw.

The seventh game is due on December 4. Nepomniachtchi will play it with the white pieces.