Russian biathlete Shevchenko takes gold at 2021/2022 IBU World Cup stage in Norway

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasia Shevchenko won gold on Friday in women’s sprint race at the 2nd stage of the 2021/2022 International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup, hosted by Norway’s Shushen this week.

Shevchenko cleared the 7.5 kilometers distance in 21 minutes 30.2 seconds with a clean sheet at two fire ranges.

Norway’s Caroline Erdal took the silver (a gap of +1.2 seconds behind the winner and no shots missed on the target), while Paula Bothe of France packed the bronze medal (+4.3 seconds, no missed shots on the target).

The rest of Russian female biathletes finished the sprint race: 4th Yekaterina Noskova (+44.3 seconds; one missed shot); 24th Anastasiya Goreyava (+1 minute 33.8 seconds; three missed shots); 25th Yevgeniya Burtasova (+1 minute 36.5; one missed shot) and 39th Natalia Gerbulova (+2 minutes 11.5 seconds; three missed shots).

Another Russian female biathlon athlete, Tamara Derbusheva, is currently quarantined in Norway, because she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 2021-22 Biathlon IBU Cup started on November 25, 2021 in Sweden’s Idre and is scheduled to end on March 13, 2022 in Italy’s Ridnau.