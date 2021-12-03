Russian biathlon team target two medals at 2022 Winter Olympics in China

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The team of Russian national biathlon athletes are faced with the task of winning at least two medals, including one gold, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing next year, Viktor Maigurov, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) said on Friday.

"Our minimal aspiration is two medals, including one gold," Maigurov said speaking on Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

"A medal in personal competitions would certainly be of a higher value, but our athletes show how good they are in team relay events as well," the RBU chief continued.

"The Olympics is a tournament full of surprises and it is impossible to make predictions on the medal winners," Maigurov added.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.