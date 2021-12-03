Up to 600 volunteers to serve at 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Up to 600 volunteers will be involved in the organization of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in Saint Petersburg next May, Alexander Dzhordzhadze, a deputy director general of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said on Friday.

"Coronavirus is obviously staying with us, but it has no impact on volunteers’ motivation," Dzhordzhadze told journalists. "We are all, in some way, victims of the coronavirus, because the final match was initially scheduled to be organized this year."

"We proceed from the stance that the [hosting] stadium will be packed to 100-percent capacity," he continued.

"In all, we plan to recruit 600 volunteers and the recruitment process is planned to attract up to 10 applicants per place," he said. "The applicants have to know English, because 70% of our expected audience at the match will be made up of foreign visitors."

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium. However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.