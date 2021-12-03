China says closed-loop management system to guarantee safety at Olympics

BEIJING, December 3. /TASS/. The closed-loop management system that China will employ at the Winter Games to guard against the coronavirus will be flexible enough and ensure complete safety, Zhao Weidong, director of the propaganda department of the Beijing Olympics Organizing Committee, said on Friday.

"A closed-loop system doesn’t mean you’ll be sitting in one place all the time," he said at a news conference. "Thanks to special transportation and communication equipment, it covers many Olympics facilities."

"Epidemic control measures will be in place constantly during the entire process," he went on to say.

The organizing committee, Zhao Weidong said, will exercise strict health control of athletes and accompanying persons arriving from abroad and won’t allow a coronavirus outbreak during the Olympics.

"We will minimize the risks of the coronavirus entering from abroad," he said.

The XXIV Winter Games will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and Paralympic Games from March 4 to 13.