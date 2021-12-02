UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce resolution for Beijing Games

UNITED NATIONS, December 3. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the Olympic Truce Resolution for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"So proud to introduce the Olympic Truce resolution for Beijing 2022. Thanks all for the consensual adoption by the UNGA, with the overwhelming co-sponsorship of 173 members. China attaches great importance to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Beijing is ready to welcome all from the world," Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said on Twitter.

Permanent Observer of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the UN Luis Alberto Moreno delivered IOC President Thomas Bach’s speech. "By adopting this resolution, you are supporting the mission of the Olympic Games to unite the best winter sport athletes of the entire world, without any discrimination whatsoever, in a peaceful and respectful competition. This bond of our shared humanity is even more relevant in our polarised world today. We can only accomplish this mission if the Olympic Games stand above and beyond all political, cultural and other differences. This is only possible if the Olympic Games are politically neutral and do not become a tool to achieve political goals," he said. "The pandemic, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and all the challenges we are facing today have taught us one lesson: we can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger, if we work together. This is why we amended our Olympic motto to: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," he pointed out, adding: "In this Olympic spirit, I invite you to join hands by adopting this resolution, as we work together, to accomplish the mission of the Olympic Games to unite the world in peaceful and respectful competition."

The document, entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal," calls on countries to observe the Olympic Truce from seven days before the start of the Beijing Games until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games, as well as to "ensure safe passage, access and participation for athletes and relevant persons."

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20, 2022, and the Beijing Paralympics will be held on March 4-13.