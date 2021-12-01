Russian track and field body RusAF follows World Athletics’ reinstatement requirements

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/.The All Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is solid on its track implementing all previously required requirements of World Athletics regarding its membership status reinstatement with the global track and field body, Rune Andersen, the head of the World Athletics Russia Taskforce Group, said on Wednesday.

The World Athletics Council convened for a meeting between November 30 and December 1 in Monaco and a situation regarding the track and field athletics in Russia was among key issues on the agenda.

"RusAF is making steady progress towards meeting the conditions set for its reinstatement to membership of World Athletics: the key milestones to date have been met, as well as the various key performance indicators set out in the Reinstatement Plan," Andersen was quoted as saying in a statement on the official website of World Athletics.

"Furthermore, the international experts are of the view that these efforts reflect a new culture that is genuinely looking to reject the doping practices of the past and to commit to competing clean moving forward," Anderson continued.

The World Athletics expert for Russia also stated that "there are still people in Russian athletics who have not embraced this new culture, there is still much work for RusAF to do to ensure that those people do not prevail, and RusAF needs to ensure it exercises careful oversight to ensure that all anti-doping requirements are properly complied with on the ground in Russia."

"But overall it is fair to say that the new RusAF leadership seems to have a genuine commitment to lead this culture change and ensure it becomes deep-rooted in Russian athletics," Andersen noted. "RusAF has also kept up with another condition of reinstatement, namely timely reimbursement of all of the reinstatement costs incurred by World Athletics."

World Athletics and RusAF

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.

On November 17, 2021, the Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted to extend a membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.