Czech police deport detained Belarusian football chief and his wife

PRAGUE, December 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Bazanov, the chairman of the Football Federation of Belarus (BFF), and his spouse, who were detained by the Czech police on Tuesday for violating the pandemic rules in regard to state border crossing, have been deported from the Czech Republic, a high-ranking source in the Czech police forces told TASS on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Bazanov and his wife have been deported from the country due to their violations of the epidemiological safety measures," the source stated.

The Czech-based Denik N online news agency reported on November 30 that Bazanov and his spouse were detained in the Moravian-Silesian Region in the northeast of the country because they had no official permits to enter the country.

The Czech-based news agency reported that Bazanov and his wife "arrived in the Czech Republic to attend a game between the Belarusian and Czech women's teams without permission to enter the country."

The Belarussian Embassy in the Czech Republic refrained from making commentaries on reported media allegations.