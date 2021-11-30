Czech police detains chief of Belarusian Football Federation Vladimir Bazanov

PRAGUE, November 30. /TASS/. The Czech police detained on Tuesday Vladimir Bazanov, the chairman of the Football Federation of Belarus (BFF), the Czech-based Denik N online news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Bazanov and his spouse were detained by police in the Moravian-Silesian Region in the northeast of the country because they had no official permits to enter the country.

The Czech-based news agency reported that Bazanov and his wife "arrived in the Czech Republic to attend a game between Belarusian and Czech women's teams without permission to enter the country."

The Belarussian Embassy in the Czech Republic refrained from making commentaries on reported media allegations regarding an alleged detention of the Belarusian top football official.