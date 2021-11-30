Russian President Putin says to attend opening ceremony of 2022 Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he plans to pay a visit to China next year for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"I have been planning to go," Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the 13th "Russia Calling!" VTB Capital Investment Forum.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian announced that the Foreign Ministries of China and Russia worked on details of a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in mid-November that Putin had received an invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. Peskov added that "After all details are settled, we will make a statement jointly with our Chinese partners about this visit."

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.