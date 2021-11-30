China to host 2022 Olympics smoothly despite challenges posed by Omicron, says diplomat

BEIJING, November 30. /TASS/. The spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant may pose some challenges in the sphere of the disease control and prevention, but China has vast experience in the anti-COVID-19 fight and believes in the smooth and successful organization of the 2022 Olympics, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"If speaking about the impact of the Omicron strain on the Olympics, I believe that complications will definitely emerge in the sphere of the virus control and prevention," he said at a briefing.

"But since China has vast experience in the fight against COVID-19, I believe in the smooth and successful organization of the Winter Olympic Games," the spokesman stated.

He also said that China hailed efforts implied by South Africa in the provision of information regarding the new variant of coronavirus.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant discovered in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. This variant has a large number of mutations some of which alarm the WHO.

Several changes at once in the spike protein can potentially hinder the neutralization of the pathogen by antibodies which may impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Additionally, according to preliminary reports, the strain has a heightened ability to spread. As a precautionary measure, a number of countries suspended air service with southern African countries.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.