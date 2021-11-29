Russian hockey chief Tretiak regrets cancellation of 2021 FISU Winter Universiade

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic continues reigning over previously scheduled sports activities as the 2021 Winter Universiade in Switzerland’s Lucerne had been cancelled due to the emergence eruption of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak told TASS on Monday.

The 2021 FISU Winter Universiade was scheduled to run between December 11 and 21 in Lucerne and the six cantons of Central Switzerland, including Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Uri, and Zug.

A source in the International University Sports Federation (FISU) told TASS on Monday afternoon that the 2021 Winter Universiade in Switzerland’s Lucerne has been cancelled due to the emergence eruption of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

"It’s very sad to hear that the Universiade was cancelled," Tretiak said in an interview with TASS. "It has always been a huge holiday, unforgettable for all participating national teams."

"Athletes and coaches were definitely disappointed as they had dreams of traveling to Switzerland and fighting for places on the pedestal, but there is nothing we can do about it," Tretiak said.

"The pandemic is unfortunately dictating us what to do with COVID outbursts and relevant restrictions, thus preventing the global sports community from returning to its full-fledged rhythm of competitions," the RHF president stated.

"I do know that Switzerland was anxious to organize the [2021] Universiade, but there was simply no other option after such decision was made," Tretiak added.

The Swiss University Sports Federation has confirmed to TASS that the 2021 Winter Universiade had been canceled. The press service of the FISU has also confirmed this in an official statement.

"Following meetings of the Executive Committee of FISU and the Board of Directors of the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade Association, FISU and Lucerne 2021 have announced with deep regret that the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade scheduled for 11 - 21 December will no longer take place," the statement from FISU said.

"Restrictions on international arrivals have been announced by Swiss authorities with regard to a number of countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified," according to FISU’s statement.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant discovered in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. This variant has a large number of mutations some of which alarm the WHO.

Several changes at once in the spike protein can potentially hinder the neutralization of the pathogen by antibodies which may impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Additionally, according to preliminary reports, the strain has a heightened ability to spread. As a precautionary measure, a number of countries suspended air service with southern African countries.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The previous edition of the Winter Universiade was hosted by Russia’s Krasnoyarsk on March 2-12 in 2019.