Russian weightlifter Kozina suspended indefinitely over doping abuse charges

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian weightlifter Kseniya Kozina has been suspended indefinitely for violations of anti-doping regulations based on data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, the press office of the International Testing Authority (ITA) said in a statement on Monday.

"The ITA reports that it has asserted an ADRV [Anti-Doping Rule Violation] against Russian weightlifter Kseniya Kozina under Article 2.2 (Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method) of the IWF [the International Weightlifting Federation] Anti-Doping Rules," the statement reads.

According to the ITA’s report, "LIMS [Moscow Laboratory Information Management System] data as well as underlying analytical data pertaining to a sample provided by Kseniya Kozina in 2014 which contained the prohibited anabolic agent Ostarine."

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter," the statement added.