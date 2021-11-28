IOC head Bach congratulates Usmanov on re-election as FIE president

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, on Sunday congratulated renowned Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov on his re-election to the post of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) president and praised his contribution to the development of the sport.

Usmanov was re-elected FIE President for a third time at the organization’s congress in Lausanne on Saturday.

"Dear President and friend! First of all, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE)," Bach said in his message submitted to TASS by the FIE press service.

"Your re-election is a confirmation of the contribution you have made to the fencing community through your passion for the sport and leadership of the FIE," Bach said. "The IOC greatly appreciates the relationship with the FIE and your continuous support through the challenges the world of sport is experiencing."

"Your excellent collaboration greatly contributed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC president added. "I was delighted to have the opportunity to join your FIE Board meeting yesterday to express this appreciation directly to you in front of your colleagues."

"We trust that we will continue this excellent partnership towards the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 and Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, and beyond, with a continuous focus on sport and athletes," said Bach, who is a former Olympic fencer and gold medalist.

Usmanov, the holder of a master of sports title in fencing, has been at the helm of the International Fencing Federation since 2008 and was previously re-elected to this post in 2012 and 2016. He headed the Russian Fencing Federation from 2001 to 2009 and served as president of the European Fencing Confederation between 2005 and 2009.