Putin congratulates Usmanov on reelection as president of International Fencing Federation

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Alisher Usmanov on reelection as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), according to a message posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Such undisputed, unanimous support of the FIE Congress participants is a bright, convincing evidence of your years-long fruitful work in that responsible position, a worthy evaluation of your organizational qualities, experience, noticeable personal contribution to the development of sport and the Olympic movement," the message says.

Putin is convinced that Usmanov would employ his usual energy and persistence to solve the tasks set before the FIE and would facilitate international cooperation in sport.

Usmanov has been heading the FIE since 2008. He was reelected in 2012 and in 2016. He served as president of the Russian Fencing Federation in 2001 through 2009, and as president of the European Fencing Confederation in 2005 through 2009.