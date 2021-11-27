Alisher Usmanov reelected as president of the International Fencing Federation

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Alisher Usmanov has been reelected as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) by acclamation at the Elective Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland, the FIE said on Saturday.

Usmanov has been heading the FIE since 2008. He was reelected in 2012 and in 2016. He served as president of the Russian Fencing Federation in 2001 through 2009, and as president of the European Fencing Confederation in 2005 through 2009. The FIE Congress had been previously scheduled for November 28, 2020 in Moscow, but was postponed in early October due to the pandemic. October 18 was the deadline for candidates’ nomination, but only Usmanov’s bid had been submitted by that time.

"I am honored to be re-elected as FIE President with the support of our world fencing family", Alisher Usmanov said. "Fencing is stronger than it has ever been as a global sport. Our FIE programs and support for fencing worldwide have facilitated its dynamic growth and its increased popularity as one of the original Olympic events."

"Tokyo 2020 was a milestone for fencing and a resounding success", the FIE president added. "For the first time in history all 12 fencing events were held. It represents the tremendous work and commitment to our sport by our worldwide community, and universal recognition of fencing’s key role in the Olympic movement."

"I am absolutely confident about the bright future of fencing also because today we have thousands of juniors and cadets, professional coaches and experienced champions, referees, employees of the FIE and associated federations and volunteers who love and develop our sport", Usmanov said. "Our joint efforts and commitment are the key to the success of fencing at high-level sporting events in the future."

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach hailed Usmanov’s contribution to developing fencing.

"I congratulate my friend Alisher Usmanov on his re-election as FIE President. Mr. Usmanov was instrumental in developing fencing all over the world, and I am confident that under his leadership this wonderful Olympic sport will continue its further development," Bach said.

Alisher Usmanov is a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, and the founder of the USM holding, which controls the iron ore giant Metalloinvest and the mobile operator Megafon. The holding co-owns the VK social networking company through a joint venture with Megafon and Gazprombank.

Usmanov was born in 1953 in Uzbekistan. In 1976, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) with a degree in international law, and obtained a degree in banking from the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation in 1997.