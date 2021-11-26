Hainan to host first China Sports Import Expo

HAIKOU /China/, November 26. /TASS/. In early December, China's southern province of Hainan will host the first China Sports Import Expo, according to the Hainan Daily with reference to the Office of Tourism and Culture of the province.

The event will be held from December 3 to 5 at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City. It will be attended by 300 companies from China and other countries. Exhibitors will be able to see cutting-edge sporting goods, equipment, clothing and food. Visitors will have the opportunity to shop in duty-free stores at the expo.

There will be an international zone represented by six countries in the exhibition hall: Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan.

The event will feature a conference to promote investment in the region's sports tourism industry and the 2021 Hainan Olympic Sports Science and Technology Forum.

The sporting goods exhibition is organized with the support of the China Sporting Goods Federation and the Hainan Tourism and Culture Administration.

Hainan authorities actively promote major national and international exhibitions in the region. The local authorities expect that such events will contribute to the transformation of Hainan into an international center of tourism and consumption.