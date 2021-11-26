With Moscow’s support, Beijing sure of success in 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, November 26. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities with the support of Russia and the international community firmly believe in the successful hosting of the forthcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in the heart of China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian reported on Friday.

"China highly appreciates Russia’s stance in favor of the Beijing Olympics and hopes that it will be held. With the broad support of the international community, China is confident that it will manage to present a safe and illustrious Olympics to the world," he told a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that China and Russia are "great sports nations". "We always support one another when holding the Olympics," he stressed.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the opening of the Olympics. Zhao Lijian stressed that the Russian leader’s visit "will create a new chapter" in the history of cooperation between both countries at the highest level. "The peoples of China and Russia have great expectations about the upcoming Olympics," he added.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow opposed politicizing the Olympics everywhere in the world including the 2022 Winter Games in China. She expressed confidence that "China would organize this sporting event at the highest possible level under current anti-epidemiological measures."

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022. Beijing was elected as the host city on July 31, 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.