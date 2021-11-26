Russia’s struggle against doping maximally effective — sports minister

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s struggle against violations of anti-doping rules is maximally effective, Sports Minister Oleg Matitsyn said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Friday.

According to a ruling pronounced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Russian athletes are prohibited from competing at Olympic Games and world championships under the Russian flag till December 16, 2022. Also, the use of the country’s national anthem and emblem is not allowed.

"Today I can see that in the sphere that has regrettably turned out to be critical and where we were handed the CAS decision regarding doping, Russia’s struggle is maximally effective. A little more than two weeks ago there was a UNESCO convention on struggle against doping. Russia was assessed in accordance with criteria that correspond to the convention to the maximum extent. We demonstrated a great deal. We created a special government commission. Inter-departmental cooperation is in progress. WADA’s president was present there. We held a meeting and today everybody has the wish to close this page and move forward, because without Russian sports the world sports cannot exist," Matitsyn said.

"The way I see it, the situation is rather stable. But it is hard to say that there will be no pressure on Russian sports after the Winter Olympics. This is so because, regrettably, however often we might say that sports are outside politics, I must say that sports today are a powerful political factor. This should be borne in mind," he added.

Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4-20.