Russians have ‘huge’ chances of winning Davis Cup, country's top tennis player says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis players have very high chances of winning the Davis Cup, as the country dispatched an expanded team to the tournament and scored a win in another contest earlier this year, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the first racket of Russia, told TASS.

The Davis Cup is taking place in Spain, Italy, and Austria these days. The Russian national team, which plays in the same group as the teams of Spain and Ecuador, is represented by Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Donskoy, and Roman Safiullin.

"They have great chances of winning," Pavlyuchenkova said in an interview. While Team Russia consisted of just Rublev and Khachanov at the previous cup, "now there is such an army," she said.

"They are all mega cool, they won the ATP Cup in Australia at the start of this year," she went on to say. "But as the year is drawing to an end, we need to see in what physical condition they will be."