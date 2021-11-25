World Anti-Doping Agency awards title of ‘Founding President’ to Richard Pound

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has granted a title of the ‘Founding President’ to IOC (the International Olympic Committee) member Richard Pound, the press office of the agency announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Foundation Board (Board) unanimously passed a resolution during a hybrid meeting in Paris, France which bestows the title of WADA Founding President on Richard W. Pound in recognition of his enormous contribution to the protection of clean sport," the statement reads.

"This honorary position acknowledges, in particular, the part Mr. Pound played in WADA’s establishment in 1999 and the early years of the Agency’s existence as its first President," the statement continued.

Commenting on the title award, WADA President Witold Banka said: "For 22 years, the name Dick Pound has been synonymous with WADA and its global mission for doping-free sport."

"During that time, Dick served the Agency in various capacities with integrity and diligence, not least as its first President from 1999 until 2007, ensuring that the first World Anti-Doping Code was developed, approved and implemented in 2004, meaning that for the first time, anti-doping rules were harmonized across sports and nations of the world," WADA chief Banka stated.

"Even after concluding his term as President in 2007, Dick remained closely involved in WADA, continuing to serve on the Board and then, in 2015, leading a ground-breaking investigation that uncovered the details of an institutionalized doping scheme within Russian athletics, and led to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency being declared non-compliant with the Code," he added.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.