Russian sports chief optimistic about national team’s chances for 2022 FIFA World Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has the potential to clear the qualifying playoff round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

"We hope that the Russian national football team has the potential," Matytsin told journalists. "No matter which opponents the Draw will bring for us we are still faced with the task of qualifying for the World Cup."

"The task is clear for the team and its head coach as well as for the Russian Football Union [RFU]," he said. "I hope that they all will not let down Russian football fans."

The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s major football event.

In order to qualify for next year’s championship in Qatar, Russia needs to defeat two of its playoff opponents. The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifiers is scheduled for November 26, while semifinal matches will be held on March 24-25, 2022 and the final matches on March 28-29.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.