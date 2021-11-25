Two US lugers to skip FIL Luge World Cup stages in Russia due to military orders

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. American lugers Emily Sweeney and Dana William Kellogg, who currently serve with the US National Guard, will be unable to participate in the 2021/2022 Luge World Cup series stages in Russia this year, the press office of the International Luge Federation (FIL) told TASS on Thursday.

The FIL press office said in a statement for TASS that American lugers were barred from competing in Russia’s Sochi due to an order of the US Department of Defense prohibiting all US military personnel to enter Russia.

"The US contingent in Sochi will not include Emily Sweeney, and the doubles team of Kellogg and Segger," the statement from FIL reads. "Sweeney and Kellogg are members of the US Army National Guard’s World Class Athlete Program."

"Due to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Defense, no American military personnel may travel to Russia. Hence, these three competitors will go to European tracks instead for the next two weeks," the statement added.

The 2021/2022 FIL (the International Luge Federation) Luge World Cup series kicked off in China’s Yanqing on November 20 and is scheduled to finish on February 23 in Switzerland’s St. Moritz.

Two stages of the 2021/2022 Luge World Cup in Russia’s Sochi are scheduled to run on November 27-28 (Team Relay) and on December 4-5 (Sprint).

The next stage of the tournament after Sochi will be hosted by Germany’s Altenberg on December 11-12 (Team Relay).