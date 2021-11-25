Moscow opposes US attempts to frustrate 2022 Olympics in Beijing, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia stands against politicizing Olympic Games everywhere in the world and it includes the 2022 Winter Games in China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Our principal stance is that we stand against politicizing the organization of the Olympic Games everywhere in the world and this stance is certainly in force in regard to the Games in China," Zakharova said speaking at a daily news briefing.

"We believe that sports must remain standing beyond the politics," she continued. "We have no doubts whatsoever that China will organize this sports event at the highest possible level under current anti-epidemiological measures."

"We see that the United States constantly use its regular basis under implausible pretense in regard to preconditions, which have nothing to do with sports," she said. "They [the US] render to actions organizing media and political campaigns aimed at undermining the Olympic Games’ organization in countries, which the United States believe to be exerting a power over."

"It seems that these are the countries, which are not following the commands from Washington," Zakharova said.

President of the United States Joe Biden announced last Thursday that a possible diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in China is "something we’re considering." The Washington Post daily reported earlier that week that the Biden administration planned to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which means not sending state officials to the event.

Calls for boycotting the Olympics in Beijing were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe. The reason behind the calls for the boycott regards China’s alleged mass repressions of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.