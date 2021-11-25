Sochi to host next two 2021/2022 Luge World Cup stages without spectators in attendance

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The next two stages of the 2021/2022 Luge World Cup series, which are scheduled to be hosted by Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, will be held without spectators in attendance, Stanislav Tyurin, the executive director of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF), told TASS on Thursday.

According to Tyurin, a decision to hold the international luge competitions in Sochi in front of empty stands was made as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"A decision was made to hold both Luge World Cup stages without spectators," Tyurin said. "Regulations regarding the organization of mass events have been revised recently due to the aggregated novel coronavirus situation in the region and we must follow these rules."

The 2021/2022 FIL (the International Luge Federation) Luge World Cup series kicked off in China’s Yanqing on November 20 and is scheduled to finish on February 23 in Switzerland’s St. Moritz.

Two stages of the 2021/2022 Luge World Cup in Russia’s Sochi are scheduled to run on November 27-28 (Team Relay) and on December 4-5 (Sprint).

The next stage of the tournament after Sochi will be hosted by Germany’s Altenberg on December 11-12 (Team Relay).