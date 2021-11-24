Russian boxer Batyrgaziyev is set for IBF Intercontinental title bout in Moscow

KHANTY-MANSIISK, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic boxing Champion Albert Batyrgaziev is in his final stage of preparations for the IBF (International Boxing Federation) Intercontinental title bout against his opponent from the Republic of South Africa, Russian boxer’s head coach Eduard Kravtsov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Batyrgaziyev in his final stage of preparations for the fight," he said. "We know the opponent already."

"We have received an approval from the IBF Intercontinental for holding this title bout. Our opponent comes from the state of South Africa," Kravtsov said without giving the name of the South African fighter.

The fight between Batyrgaziyev and his unnamed opponent from South Africa is scheduled to be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on December 24.

In early October, Batyrgaziev won the World Boxing Federation (WBO) belt in the under-57.15 kg weight category defeating Italy’s Suat Laze. The Russian boxer snatched the belt in two quick rounds, landing a technical knockout (TKO) to win the fight. Italian boxer Suat Laze is 41-years old and he boasted a professional boxing career record of 25 wins (seven by KOs), seven defeats and one draw.

Batyrgaziev, 23, is a four-time boxing champion of Russia and competing in professional boxing he held four bouts up to date winning all of them. At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Batyrgaziev won the Olympic gold, after defeating Duke Ragan of the United States 3-2 in the final fight of the under-57kg weight category.