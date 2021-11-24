Russian Olympic chief slams calls to boycott 2022 Winter Games in China as ‘senseless’

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Boycotts of the Olympic Games are detrimental to their integrity and are senseless from the point of view of sports, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Wednesday.

"Neither I personally, nor my colleagues are in favor of such political boycotts because they are ruining the integrity of the Olympic Games," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "Such political boycotts are absolutely senseless from the stance of sports."

"We believe that sports must be distanced as much as possible from complicated political issues," he added.

President of the United States Joe Biden announced last Thursday that a possible diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in China is "something we’re considering." The Washington Post daily reported earlier that week that the Biden administration planned to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which means not sending state officials to the event.

Calls for boycotting the Olympics in Beijing were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe. The reason behind the calls for the boycott regards China’s alleged mass repressions of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.